Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $199.98 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $134.06 and a one year high of $210.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.52.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

