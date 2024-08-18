Portside Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 466.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.06. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.81.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

