Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 437 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,454,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 3,384.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 35,497.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,682 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CRH by 2,199.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CRH by 1,095.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,488 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

CRH Price Performance

CRH opened at $84.18 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.