PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUP) Shares Down 0.9%

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.23. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

PowerUp Acquisition Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PowerUp Acquisition stock. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.63% of PowerUp Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

