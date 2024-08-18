Premium Nickel Resources (CVE:PNRL) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 0.79 and last traded at 0.79. Approximately 18,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 243,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.80.

Premium Nickel Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $146.71 million and a P/E ratio of -6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97.

Premium Nickel Resources Company Profile

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Botswana, Greenland, and Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

