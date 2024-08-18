Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Trading 1.5% Higher

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.48. 19,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 66,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Prenetics Global Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 282.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prenetics Global Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prenetics Global stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Prenetics Global Limited ( NASDAQ:PRE Free Report ) by 140.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,288 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of Prenetics Global worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

