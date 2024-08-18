Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Trading 1.5% Higher

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.48. 19,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 66,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
Prenetics Global Stock Up 1.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21.
Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 282.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prenetics Global Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Prenetics Global Company Profile
Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.
