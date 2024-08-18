Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Stock Price Down 0%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.24. 10,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 25,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $255.25 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Putnam Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.