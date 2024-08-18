Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Shares Up 1.5%

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.55. 253,213 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 112,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Quince Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

