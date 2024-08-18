Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDFree Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $1.51 on Friday. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

