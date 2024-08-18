Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stake Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,577,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,226,000 after purchasing an additional 104,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,233,000 after buying an additional 142,627 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 780,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,448,000 after buying an additional 42,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,301,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 584,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $209.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.85. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.07 and a 12-month high of $227.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.73.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

