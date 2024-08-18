Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $466.68

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 466.68 ($5.96) and traded as high as GBX 516 ($6.59). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 516 ($6.59), with a volume of 3,935 shares trading hands.

Ricardo Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 496.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 466.89. The stock has a market cap of £321.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51,600.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74.

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

