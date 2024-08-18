Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.24

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.24 and traded as high as $12.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 61,550 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $141,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 49,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 198,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

