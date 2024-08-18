Robert Andres Nielsen Sells 500 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.75, for a total value of C$90,875.00.

Robert Andres Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 7th, Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.15, for a total value of C$180,150.00.
  • On Friday, June 7th, Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total value of C$169,000.00.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at C$248.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$242.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$231.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$174.74 and a 12 month high of C$251.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.03 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 9.1090776 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$196.10.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

