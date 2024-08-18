Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $797.62

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 797.62 ($10.18) and traded as high as GBX 849.50 ($10.85). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 841 ($10.74), with a volume of 187,506 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 802.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 797.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 695.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,479.34%.

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

