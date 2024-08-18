Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Decreased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

