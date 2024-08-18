Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,127 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

