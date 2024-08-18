Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) Trading Up 2.9%

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $3.88. 22,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 422,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.50.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

