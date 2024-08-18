Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 696.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,219,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $60,714,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SEA by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,907,333 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $60,171,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in SEA by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,667,085 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $196,959,000 after buying an additional 1,011,417 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,576.40 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

