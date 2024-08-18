Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $164.51

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.51 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 171.60 ($2.19). Senior shares last traded at GBX 168.60 ($2.15), with a volume of 596,844 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.75) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.15) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Senior Trading Down 0.5 %

Senior Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £695.74 million, a PE ratio of 2,408.57, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Senior’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Senior news, insider Ian King purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £158,000 ($201,736.47). 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

Featured Articles

