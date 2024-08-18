Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.53

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.53 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.83). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.81), with a volume of 73,735 shares trading hands.

Serabi Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.69. The stock has a market cap of £48.09 million, a PE ratio of 705.56 and a beta of 0.95.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

