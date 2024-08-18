ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,033,000 after purchasing an additional 49,631 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $11,030,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,178 shares of company stock worth $7,760,105. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW opened at $827.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $850.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $770.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $757.21. The firm has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

