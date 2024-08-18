ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW opened at $827.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $770.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $757.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $850.33.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total value of $110,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,850,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,105 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

