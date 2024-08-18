Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Shares Up 24.9%

Shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) rose 24.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 3,831,239 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 435% from the average daily volume of 716,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Shineco Stock Up 24.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 32.37% and a negative net margin of 138.63%.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

