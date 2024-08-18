Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.24.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $74.55 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.