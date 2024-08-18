Short Interest in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Drops By 8.4%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $165.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $727,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,693. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $585,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANF. Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

