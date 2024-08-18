Short Interest in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Declines By 8.3%

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $236.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $283.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.20.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 22,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $1,273,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.