Short Interest in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Decreases By 8.3%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 8,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on DCGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DocGo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in DocGo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in DocGo by 41.0% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,195,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,569 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocGo by 58.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 127,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in DocGo by 43.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 224,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 68,264 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. DocGo has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $355.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

