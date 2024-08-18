Short Interest in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Decreases By 8.3%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 8,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several research firms recently commented on DCGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DocGo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.
Shares of DCGO stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. DocGo has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $355.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
