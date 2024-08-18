Short Interest in Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Rises By 5.9%

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of DRREF stock opened at C$6.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.58. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$5.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.74.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

