Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Drops By 8.5%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 933.0 days.

easyJet Price Performance

EJTTF opened at $5.44 on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

About easyJet

See Also

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

