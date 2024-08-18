Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Drops By 8.5%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 933.0 days.
easyJet Price Performance
EJTTF opened at $5.44 on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.
About easyJet
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.