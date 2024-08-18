Short Interest in Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Grows By 14.5%

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 116.5 days.

Energean Price Performance

Energean stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Energean has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

