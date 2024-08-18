Short Interest in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Drops By 8.5%

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 455,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

FB Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FB Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FB Financial by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FBK opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $48.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $128.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

