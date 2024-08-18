Short Interest in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Declines By 8.3%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBIZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 353,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.73 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Featured Articles

