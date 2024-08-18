Short Interest in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Declines By 8.3%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Several research analysts have issued reports on FBIZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.
FBIZ stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.73 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.04%.
First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.
