Short Interest in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Decreases By 8.4%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 989,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth $71,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ HNRG opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $212.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.66.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HNRG. B. Riley raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday.
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.
