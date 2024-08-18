Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Expands By 5.6%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.3 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 1.4 %
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $2,328.00 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $1,742.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,688.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,260.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,384.10.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.