Short Interest in Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Grows By 8.9%

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,684,500 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 3,383,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36,845.0 days.
Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Ibiden Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $45.75.
About Ibiden Co.,Ltd.
