Short Interest in Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Grows By 8.9%

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,684,500 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 3,383,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36,845.0 days.

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $45.75.

About Ibiden Co.,Ltd.

Ibiden Co,Ltd. provides electronic and ceramics products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers IC package substrate for use in personal computers, data centers, and AI applications; motherboard and printed wiring boards; automotive exhaust system components, including diesel particulate filters; substrate holding mats; high temperature insulation materials; and graphite specialty products.

