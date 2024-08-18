Short Interest in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Increases By 6.8%

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.8 days.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In related news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $28,597.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,739 shares in the company, valued at $119,834.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $28,950.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $28,597.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,834.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 342.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 359.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 10,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.85. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.67. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

