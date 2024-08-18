Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Increases By 16.9%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LILAK. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Latin America

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 250,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,055.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,758,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,234 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,559,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 291,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,271,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 197,988 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at $19,871,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,609,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,101,000 after purchasing an additional 737,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

LILAK opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.33 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.