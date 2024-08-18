Short Interest in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Grows By 5.8%

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Linde by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $456.82 on Friday. Linde has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

