Short Interest in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rises By 14.7%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,300 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 718,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.77 million, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Liquidity Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 8.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 63,571 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 15.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 68,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Liquidity Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

