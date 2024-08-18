Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.43.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.