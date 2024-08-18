Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,193 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after buying an additional 12,452,415 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $110,103,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $80,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $270,180.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 449,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,745,238.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $270,180.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 449,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,238.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,210,873 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,197. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Performance

Snap stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.03. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

