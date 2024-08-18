Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 248.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 34,737 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.1% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $276.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.14. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.03%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,847,207. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

