SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1,259.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 663.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,536 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,237,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,029,000 after buying an additional 721,830 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10,168.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,292,000 after buying an additional 549,277 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 242.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,231,000 after purchasing an additional 374,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,972,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.61.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.