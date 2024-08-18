Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,653 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 864.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

PSLV opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

