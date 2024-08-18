St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $532.33

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 532.33 ($6.80) and traded as high as GBX 702.75 ($8.97). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 692 ($8.84), with a volume of 508,403 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on STJ. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.94) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 550 ($7.02) to GBX 700 ($8.94) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.58) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 744 ($9.50) to GBX 987 ($12.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 784.25 ($10.01).

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

St. James’s Place Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -69,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 590.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 532.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is presently -140,000.00%.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also

