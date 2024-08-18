Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $256,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 183,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Stryker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $337.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.