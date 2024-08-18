Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $374,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $49.36 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

