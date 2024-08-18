Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.30.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

