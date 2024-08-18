Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $207,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Argus raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $216.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.12.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $215.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $218.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.54.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

