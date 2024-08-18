Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 1,097 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.15.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $112.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.05. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $116.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

